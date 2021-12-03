Realme Watch T1 Reportedly Appeared on BIS Database, India Launch Could be Soon

The Realme Watch T1 is expected to hit the Indian market soon. The Chinese smartphone company has yet to make an official announcement, but the latest Realme smartwatch has supposedly been found on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website by a well-known tipster Mukul Sharma, indicating that it would be released in India shortly. The Realme Watch T1, together with the Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s smartphones, made their debut in China in October. There are 110 sports modes on the smartwatch, which boasts a circular AMOLED display.

The model number RMW2103 has been discovered in the BIS listing for the Realme Watch T1. However, we are waiting for any formal communication from the corporation. The number RMW2102 was assigned to the Realme Watch T1 smartwatch, which was previously released in China. According to the source, the company is expected to release the Indian version of the Realme T1 smartwatch soon.

Realme Watch T1 Specifications

The previously launched Realme Watch T1 boasts a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display with 325 ppi pixel density and a 50 Hz global refresh rate, which makes it possible to use the smartwatch without experiencing any lags. The watch also has 4GB of internal storage and capability for offline music playback in case you don’t have an internet connection. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, heart rate sensor, and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor are among the sensors aboard. Real-time heart rate monitoring, continuous SpO2 monitoring, and thorough sleep analysis data are all available on the Realme Watch T1.

Badminton, elliptical, trekking, and walking are just a few of the 110 sports modes available on the Realme Watch T1. The wearable has over 50 watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch is also resistant to a depth of 5ATM (50 metres). It comes with a 228mAh battery that may last up to seven days on a single charge. The watch is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and is waterproof up to 5ATM (50 metres). Bluetooth 5.0, built-in GPS, NFC, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou are among the connectivity options.

In China, the watch was launched at a price tag of CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs 8,200) and is available in three colours: Black, Mint and Olive Green

