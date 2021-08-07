Realme X7 finally gets Android 11 update in India

Earlier this year in February, Realme introduced the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in India. Both the handsets were released in the country running the Android 10-based Realme UI operating system. Notably, the Realme X7 Pro was upgraded by the brand to Android 11 in India last month. Now, the company has started releasing the Android 11 update for the Realme X7 model in the country. The new firmware upgrade for the Realme X7 is being released over the air in a phased manner, so it may take some time to reach all the units in the country.

Realme X7 Android 11 update brings Realme UI 2.0

The latest Android update for the Realme X7 brings Realme UI 2.0, apart from the Android 11 version. The new upgrade brings the firmware version RMX3092_11.C.05 for the Realme X7. Notably, the Android 11 update for the phone is only available for the users who are already on the firmware versions including RMX2176PU_11.A.14, RMX2176PU_11.A.16, RMX2176PU_11.A.17, RMX2176PU_11.A.18, and RMX2176PU_11.A.20. So, make sure to upgrade your phone to the previous software update first before upgrading to Android 11.

As per the official changelog, the Android 11 update for the Realme X7 brings the usual Realme UI 2.0 and Android 11 goodies. The new firmware will offer you one-time permissions, notification history, Dark Mode with various styles, chat bubbles, and more. You can check out the official changelog of the update by visiting Realme’s Community website here.

If you are planning to buy the Realme X7, then here are its specs and features

The Realme X7 is a mid-range smartphone with support for the next-gen 5G networks. The handset offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED bearing a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a punch-hole design. Under the hood, the phone is fitted with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants including 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB. Security-wise, the handset offers an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality.

In the camera department, the Realme X7 has a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. There also are two more lenses including an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, the device is equipped with a 16MP shooter on the front. Lastly, a 4,310mAh battery with a massive 50W fast charging support keeps the whole show running.

Get the Realme X7 with a discount of Rs 1,000 during the Realme Days sale

Realme is currently running the Realme Days sale in India from August 5th to August 9th. During the sale, the brand is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the Realme X7. The phone’s base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for Rs 18,999. The higher-end version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is being offered for Rs 20,999. The phone can be purchased in Nebula and Space Silver colour models in the country.