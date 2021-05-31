Realme X7 Max 5G and new Realme TV 4K models launched in India

The Realme X7 Max 5G is India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor-powered phone.

As announced earlier, Realme has expandRealed its range of smartphones in India with the launch of the Realme X7 Max 5G today. Apart from its latest phone offering, the company has also launched a couple of new televisions in the country at the same event. While the Realme X7 Max 5G handset has arrived as a flagship-range 5G smartphone, the Realme TV models have been introduced as budget-friendly offerings. Notably, the Realme X7 Max 5G is India’s first phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor to date.

Talking about the Realme X7 Max 5G first, the Dimensity 1200 processor under the hood the phone is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone offers a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device has a triple primary camera setup at the rear. There’s a 64MP main Sony IMX682sensor, which is aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. Lastly, a 4,400mAh battery with 50W fast charging keeps the whole package alive.

Coming to the TVS, Realme’s new 4K smart televisions have been released in 43-inch and 50-inch models. Both of them offer Dolby Vision-powered 24 quad speakers. They boot Android TV 10 that also offers access to the hands-free Google Assistant and Google Play store to download apps. The connectivity features of the new Realme TVs include three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetoothn5.0, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an AV-in port, and one TV Tuner.

As for the pricing, the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone will go on sale in India at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart on June 4th for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone’s more premium variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs 29,999. As for the Realme TV 4K’s 43-inch model, it will cost Rs 27,999, while the 50-inch variant will be priced at Rs 39,999. The TV will go on sale on Flipkart from June 4th and the brand’s e-store.

What is the processor of the Realme X7 Max 5G? The Realme X7 Max 5G is India's first phone to utilise the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. What is the price of the Realme X7 Max 5G in India? The Realme X7 Max 5G's base variant costs Rs 26,999, while the max model will set you back by Rs 29,999. What is the highest RAM and storage option available on the Realme X7 Max 5G? The highest RAM and storage option on the Realme X7 Max 5G is the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. What is the price of new Realme TV 4K 43-inch model in India? Realme's latest 4K 23-inch smart television model costs Rs 27,999 in India.

