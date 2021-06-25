Realme X7 Max 5G Milky Way variant now available in India; here are the details of affordable 5G phone

The Realme X7 Max 5G was earlier available in only Asteroid Black and Mercury Silver colour variants. The phone is up for grabs at the starting price tag of Rs 26,999 in the country.

At the start of this month, Realme launched its latest X series smartphone called the Realme X7 Max 5G in India. The device arrived as an affordable offering with support for the next-gen 5G networks. The handset was released in the country in three colour variants including Milky Way, Asteroid Black, and Mercury Silver. So far, the company has only been offering the Realme X7 Max 5G in Asteroid Black and Mercury Silver colour options in the country. However, as promised earlier, the brand has started selling the Realme X7 Max 5G in the Milky Way colour variant as well.

Realme X7 Max 5G Milky Way edition pricing and availability in India

Similar to the earlier colour variants, the Realme X7 Max 5G Milky Way colour option is also being offered in two RAM and storage models in India. The phone’s base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 26,999. The higher-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage will set you back by Rs 29,999. The Milky Way Realme X7 Max 5G can be purchased in the country from the brand’s website, Flipkart, and other retail stores across the country.

Realme X7 Max 5G features and specifications

For the uninitiated, the Realme X7 Max 5G arrived as India’s first smartphone to flaunt the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. On the front, the smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which has full HD+ resolution and a massive screen refresh rate of 120Hz to provide a smooth scrolling and media viewing experience. The attractive looking handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and boots Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 on top.

In the camera department, the Realme X7 Max 5G sports a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel shooter for macro photography. All three cameras are placed inside a square camera module alongside the dual-LED flash unit. On the front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, which is placed inside a hole in the top-left corner of the screen. Lastly, a beefy 4,500mAh battery with a whopping 50W fast charging support keeps the device running for long.

