Realme X7 Max 5G will be available on Flipkart after launching on May 31st

Realme X7 Max 5G will be launched as the first Indian smartphone to flaunt the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor.

Recently, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the brand’s next phone in India will be the Realme X7 Max 5G. He also revealed that the smartphone will be launched in the country in an online event on May 31st. Now, it has been revealed that the Realme X7 Max 5G will be available in India on Flipkart. The e-commerce portal has created a dedicated micro-website for the upcoming Realme offering on its platform, which has also confirmed a handful of specifications of the handset.

As revealed earlier, the Realme X7 Max 5G will arrive as the first smartphone in India to utilise the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor. The 6-nanometer fabrication process based chipset will be offering a clock speed of up to 3GHz via its four Arm Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. Furthermore, the listing on Flipkart has revealed that the Realme X7 Max 5G will be flaunting a punch-hole design with a Super AMOLED full HD+ screen. Notably, the handset will be offering a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and an impressive 360Hz touch-sampling rate, which will be able to provide a smooth gaming experience.

Talking about the other features, Flipkart has announced that the Realme X7 Max 5G will be featuring three cameras at the rear. The device will have a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, which will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the new Realme phone will have the 50W Superdart charge technology, which will be able to refuel its battery 50 percent in just 16 minutes.

Apart from the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone, the company will also be launching its Realme Smart TV 4K series in the country during the event on May 31st. The series will be offering 43-inch and 50-inch smart TVs with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a voice assistant. We should have more details about the upcoming devices in the near future.

The Realme X7 Max 5G will be arriving in India as an upgrade over the Realme X7 Pro 5G, which packs in the Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor. The highlights of the Realme X7 Pro 5G include a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a 64MP Sony quad-camera setup on the back, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh fast-charging battery. The phone is available in the country for Rs 26,999.

