Realme X7 Max new update rolled out with June Android security update and more

The Realme X7 Max has received a new software update, which brings a handful of improved features like the dynamic RAM expansion, June 2021 Android security patch, and more.

Earlier in May, Realme introduced the Realme X7 Max smartphone in India as an affordable mid-range 5G offering. The handset was released running on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. Now, barely a month after the launch, the company has released a new software update for the Realme X7 Max in the Indian market. The latest update for the handset comes with the firmware number RMX3031_11_A.16. The new software update brings a handful of important features.

Realme X7 Max new update in India brings June security update and more

According to the official changelog, the Realme X7 Max’s latest software update brings a new key dynamic RAM expansion feature for the device. This functionality allows some fixed part of the native storage of the device to act as RAM, when the usual system memory is completely being used. While the brand is yet to reveal how much virtual memory the dynamic RAM expansion feature will offer, we expect it to be around 2GB.

Apart from that, the new Realme X7 Max software update offers the latest June 2021 Android security patch for the device. In addition, it also optimises system performance and overall stability. After the update, you will notice that the power consumption of the smartphone will be reduced in some use case scenarios. Apart from the aforementioned, the update optimises the performance of the network as well as the camera app.

Realme X7 Max specifications and features

For those unaware, the Realme X7 Max 5G was launched as India’s first smartphone to utilise the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor. The phone is equipped with a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, which provides a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. Software-wise, as mentioned above, the device boots Android 11 out of the box. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor on board as well as face unlock functionality.

Talking about the cameras, the Realme X7 Max 5G offers a 64MP main sensor, which is aided by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter as well as a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies as well, which hides inside the hole in the top-left corner of the display. The other specs include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Realme X7 Max price in India

As for the pricing, the Realme X7 Max is being offered at Rs 26,999 for the base variant, while its most high-end model is available for Rs 29,999. The handset is available in the country in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way colour variants.

