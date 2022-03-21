Reasons why the OnePlus 9RT is the PERFECT gaming smartphone!

Looking for the best gaming smartphone that will seamlessly survive you through any battle? Well, look no more because OnePlus has dropped a game-specific smartphone that propels users ahead of the game with a best-in-class experience! It’s time to level up your mobile gaming with the powerful flagship, OnePlus 9RT. Check out the reasons why we think the OnePlus 9RT is the perfect gaming phone.

A powerful flagship that has been specially designed to keep users ahead of the game, the OnePlus 9RT 5G offers you a best-in-class experience. Its sleek aesthetics, robust performance, and flagship-grade imaging look at redefining entry-level flagships for gamer enthusiasts.

Powered by Snapdragon 888- In the OnePlus 9RT 5G, performance takes the front seat! That means it has got the best Snapdragon 888 powering it! Along with Snapdragon 888, you get 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 high-speed flash memory.

Finest aesthetics- The OnePlus 9RT 5G gives us a superb tactile experience that is seamless, elegant, and refined. It has been designed with aesthetics for a bold statement, and it also comes with a host of features that make it perfect for avid gamers to enjoy.

Hyper Touch 2.0- For a smooth experience, the OnePlus 9RT 5G has introduced Hyper Touch 2.0 that works towards unlocking the potential of the 300 Hz response rate IC hardware on the device and doubles it to an industry-leading 600 Hz. At a hypersensitive response rate of 600 Hz, the OnePlus 9RT 5G is able to lower its lowest touch delay of 36ms to an astonishing 29ms, which is more than twice the speed of similar devices!

Intelligent Haptic Immersion- The OnePlus 9RT 5G features a 4D intelligent haptic immersion to provide the gamers with a larger-than-life experience. The powerful visual and audio recognition algorithms, and over 150 unique haptic feedback types, immersive experiences are sure to make every gaming experience real and more lifelike than before!

Fast & Undisturbed Connectivity- The OnePlus 9RT has a Tri-eSport Wi-Fi Antenna System that ensures fast, and undisturbed connectivity, putting all network issues to rest! And an additional performance-enhancing antenna is now integrated into the device to improve stability, boost speed, and maximize reception so that nothing gets in the way of your immersive and uninterrupted gaming experience!

High-performance Hardware With Superior Heat Dissipation- The high-performance hardware on the OnePlus 9RT coupled with superior heat dissipation ensures that heating becomes a concern of the past. With its evenly distributed heat dissipation routes, internal mechanical stacking, and an express heat dissipation channel placed next to key heat sources such as the SoC module and battery PCB to support efficiency, the OnePlus 9RT 5G remains cool and breezy through every trying activity.

So be it performance, display, aesthetic, or network connectivity, the OnePlus 9RT is all set to give a kickass gaming experience to all gaming enthusiasts alike!

Starting at INR 42,999 (8+128) and INR 46,999 (12+256), the OnePlus 9RT is available in two colours, Hacker Black and Nano Silver. The smartphone will be available online on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and Reliance Digital.