Red Magic 7 gets 3C certification with 165W charging support

ZTE has announced that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphones will be available under the ZTE, Nubia, and Red Magic brands. The company is working on the Red Magic 7 series of gaming phones, which is one of these brands.

The Red Magic 7 Gaming Smartphone has now passed the 3C certification process ahead of its launch. It reveals that the phone has the model number NX679J and that it supports up to 165W fast charging.

The Red Magic 6 Pro and Red Magic 6s Pro are currently the fastest charging nubia smartphones, with charging speeds of up to 120W. However, those speeds are only available on Chinese models of the phones, as their international versions are limited to 66W. As a result, if Nubia decides to release the Red Magic 7 globally, you may not be able to charge it at 165W.

Nubia's 165W charging technology isn't the fastest wired charging solution right now, even with the Chinese version. That honour goes to Xiaomi's 200W HyperCharge technology, which took a 4,000 mAh battery on a custom-built Mi 11 Pro from zero to 100 per cent in under eight minutes when it was demonstrated in May of this year.

However, since Xiaomi's 200W HyperCharge technology is expected to go into mass production in June 2022, the chances of the nubia Red Magic 7 being the fastest charging commercially available smartphone at launch are higher, especially since it already has 3C certification and will likely receive more regulatory approvals from various authorities in the coming weeks or months.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.