Redmi 10 2022 Edition Rumoured to be in Works, Seen on Multiple Certification Websites

Redmi is rumoured to be working on the Redmi Note 10 smartphone (2022). The device has been seen on a number of certification websites, the first of which was discovered by a tipster named Kacper Skrzypek in the IMEI database. The new Redmi smartphone has now been confirmed on various websites, including the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listings, IMDA, TKDN, SDPPI, and TUV Rheinland certification site.

The phone has now surfaced on Indonesia's SDPPI and TKDN certification sites with model number 21121119SG, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The handset appears to have received EEC, IMDA, and TUV certification. Skrzypek had already discovered Redmi 10 (2022) model numbers 21121119SG and 22011119UY in the IMEI database.

Redmi 10 (2022) Leaks

According to the previous leaks by Skrzypek, a Samsung S5KJN1 or OmniVision OV50C40 50-megapixel primary camera, a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel lens, and an OmniVision OV02B1B or GalaxyCore GC02M1B 2-megapixel camera would be included in the Redmi 10 2022's rear camera arrangement. This gadget could be similar to the Redmi 10, which was released earlier in August. The Redmi 10 (2022) is expected to have identical specs to the Redmi 10, which was released in August of this year.

In August of this year, the Redmi 10 2021 edition was released in three RAM and storage variants. A 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate is included in the handset. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, as well as up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth are included in the Redmi 10's quad rear camera configuration. An 8-megapixel sensor is used for selfies and video calls. The Redmi 10 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.