Redmi 10 leaked renders disclose the design and specifications in full glory ahead of launch

On a new day, a new render about Redmi 10 has surfaced on the web as the smartphone is expected to launch soon officially. We have already witnessed numerous leaks and rumours about the handset and also spotted the phone on benchmark and certification websites. Popular Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a fresh leak suggesting that the handset has appeared on an e-commerce site which means the launch of the handset is imminent. It seems that the specifications of the Redmi 10 are better than the Redmi Note 10. The leaked renders shared by the tipster disclosed the design of the handset ahead of launch. Let’s have a closer look at the leaked renders of Redmi 10.

Redmi 10 leaked render

Going with the leaked renders we can say that the upcoming Redmi 10 looks similar to the Redmi Note 10 series smartphones. It houses a centre-drilled punch-hole cut out design to make some room for the selfie camera setup. The rear panel of the device seems glossy with a gradient colour option. The handset has a rectangular-shared camera module placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The camera bump houses a quad-camera setup with an LED flash. At the top, it also houses a 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi 10 rumoured specifications

According to the tipster, the Redmi 10 is said to arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is said to run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.

Redmi 10 renders and specifications listed on a bunch of e-commerce platforms ahead of launch.#Xiaomi #redmi #Redmi10 pic.twitter.com/yj58yX5SzA — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 8, 2021

As far as cameras are concerned, the upcoming Redmi phone is said to feature a quad-camera setup with the combination of a primary 50-megapixel camera sensor, clubbed with an 8-megapixel camera and dual 2-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone is said to feature an 8-megapixel camera underneath the punch-hole cutout design for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The company is yet to reveal the launch date of the Redmi 10 in India and the aforementioned information is based on leaks and rumours. It's advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.