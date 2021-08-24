Redmi 10 Prime could launch in India on September 3rd, suggests official teaser

Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India. The company has set up a microsite for the upcoming device, which it is calling “All Round Superstar”. While the Chinese tech giant hasn’t revealed the name of the device it is launching on the date, it is expected to introduce the Redmi 10 Prime at the event on September 3rd. The microsite for the launch of the upcoming Redmi device has also revealed a few details regarding the design and specs of the next-gen Redmi offering. The device could be the successor to the Redmi 9 Prime or Redmi 9 Power in the country.

Redmi 10 Prime could launch on September 3rd

It’s worth mentioning that Xiaomi has changed the user name of the Redmi India account on the social networking website Twitter to 10 prime numbers, which also hint towards the launch of the Redmi 10 Prime. The company’s microsite for the new phone suggests that the latest Redmi handset will be introduced at 12 pm on September 3rd.

Redmi 10 Prime specs and features

According to the microsite for the upcoming Redmi phone’s launch in the country, the device will be arriving with a punch-hole design. The next-gen Redmi device will provide a nearly bezel-less display, a “Superstar Camera”, which indicates a high megapixel snapper on the back as the primary camera. Under the hood, the smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio processor, reveals the microsite. However, there’s no word regarding the exact SoC at the moment.

The microsite also mentions that the upcoming alleged Redmi 10 Prime will be providing “Superstar Gaming Experience”. This suggests that the device will be arriving with a high screen refresh rate, apart from a better touch-sampling rate. The new Redmi offering will also have two speakers – one on the top and one on the bottom, to provide a stereo audio output. Lastly, the microsite teaser suggests that the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime will be providing a “Superstar Battery Life”, which indicates towards fast charging support onboard the handset.

Redmi 10 Prime expected pricing in India

The microsite for the purported Redmi 10 Prime hasn’t revealed its pricing at the moment. However, reports indicate that it could be in line with the global version of the Redmi 10, which is priced around Rs 13,000. We will have more details in the near future, so stay tuned for more details.