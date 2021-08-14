Redmi 10 smartphone accidentally launched; here are the features of the budget offering

Xiaomi has quietly launched the much-anticipated Redmi 10 smartphone. The phone was revealed via a blog post on the brand’s website. However, the company has now removed the page, which suggests that it accidentally launched the Redmi 10. The phone has arrived as the successor to last year’s Redmi 9 (known as Redmi 9 Power in India), which is among the most popular smartphones from the brand to date in the budget category. The Redmi 10 brings an all-new design and upgrades in the display, camera, and hardware department.

Redmi 10 design and display features

Talking about the design first, the new Redmi 10 features highly narrow bezels on top and sides, and a thick bezel at the bottom. In the middle towards the top of the screen, there’s a hole to house the selfie camera. At the rear, the smartphone has a large square-shaped module in the top-left corner that houses four cameras. To compare, the Redmi 9 has a pill-shaped camera module on the back in the middle.

The fingerprint sensor of the Redmi 10 is placed on the right side below the power button as compared to the Redmi 9’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner module. In terms of display, the Redmi 10 has a slightly bigger 6.5-inch full HD+ DotDisplay, which has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

Redmi 10 processor, camera, and other specs

Coming to the other specs, the Redmi 10 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor under the hood. In comparison, the Redmi 9 has the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset instead. The new Redmi offering comes in three RAM and storage variants – 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. Talking about the software, the device has MIUI 12.5, which is based on Android 11. The handset should also get the MIUI 13 update based on Android 11 after launching globally in the near future.

For photography, Redmi has packed the Redmi 10 with a 50MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor is aided by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP snapper for depth-sensing capabilities. The Redmi 9 offers a 13MP main camera on the back, while the other sensors are the same. As for selfies and video calling, the Redmi 10 has an 8MP snapper on the front, just like the Redmi 9. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery powers the Redmi 10 and it supports 18W wired fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging support.

Redmi 10 pricing and availability

Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed the pricing and availability details of the Redmi 10 at the moment. However, we do know that the consumers will be able to purchase the device in Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colour variants. We will update you as soon as the brand officially reveals the pricing details of the Redmi 10.

Via - XDA Developers