Redmi 10 spotted on NBTC certification; launch expected soon

Redmi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Thailand market soon. According to the recent report, the brand is planning to launch the Redmi 10 and we have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the handset in numerous reports. In the latest development, the Redmi 10 has appeared on the NBTC certification site with model number 21061119AG revealing some of the vital information about the handset. The smartphone is tipped to arrive in the budget segment and rumours also suggest that the handset will soon make its way to the Indian market after Thailand. Let’s have a closer look at the NBTC listing of the Redmi 10.



Redmi 10 NBTC certification

The NBTC certification was first spotted by a popular tipster Mukul Sharma and he was the one who shared the screenshot of the website on his official Twitter handle. The listing didn’t mention anything about the specifications of the Redmi phone. The listing only confirmed the model number and moniker of the phone hinting towards an imminent launch. The smartphone with the same model number has been listed on numerous leak and certification sites so we know about the feature.

Recently, the Redmi 10 was also listed on the e-commerce website ahead of the launch revealing some of the specifications. Going with the leaks, the handset is said to flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio 688 chipset. The smartphone is said to be backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.



As far as cameras are concerned, the Redmi 10 is expected to feature a quad-camera setup that consists of a primary 50-megapixel camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera sensor and dual 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro. At the front, it is tipped to house an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Redmi 10 might pack a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.