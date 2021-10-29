Redmi Buds 3 Lite announced, Specs and More

Redmi also announced the Redmi Buds 3 lite alongside the Redmi Note 11 series and the Redmi Watch 2. The Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition or Lite do not have a semi-in-ear design like the original Redmi Buds 3. These earbuds, on the other hand, have an in-ear design. They even have different appearances.

These earbuds have wings like the Galaxy Buds+, whereas the original Redmi Buds 3 have a stem-like the AirPods. The new ones, on the other hand, have the same case as the AirPods Pro. In a nutshell, both Samsung and Apple have influenced the design of the Redmi Buds 3 Lite.

The buds have 6mm drivers and use Bluetooth 5.2 to connect. They are dust and water-resistant to IP54 standards and feature touch gesture controls, low latency gaming mode, and ENC (Electronic Noise Cancellation) for calls.

Each earbud weighs 4.2 grammes and is designed to last 5 hours on a full charge. The entire product, including the USB Type-C charging case, weighs 36 grammes and can provide up to 18 hours of music playback. Three sets of ear tips and two sets of wings are included in the Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition.

These are CNY 100 ($16/€14/1,200), or roughly half the price of the Buds 3 Pro (or, as global users may know them, the AirDots 3 Pro) in China, and they only come in black. They've already been put up for sale across the country.

It is currently unknown whether or not this product will be available in international markets.