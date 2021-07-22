Redmi K20 Android 11 update finally rolled out in India; June Android security upgrade in tow

Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Redmi K20 smartphone in India. The handset was originally launched in the country in 2019 with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The Redmi K20 was then upgraded to the Android 10 version last year. The Android 11 update for the Redmi K20 was originally released way back in February this year, but it took the brand more than five months to release in India.

Redmi K20 Android 11 update released in India

The Android 11 update for the Redmi K20 smartphone is being rolled out over the air in India. The update brings the new firmware number V12.1.4.0.RFJINXM. The size of the update is around 2.4GB, so it is advised to download and install it on your Redmi K20 over a Wi-Fi network. Apart from the stable MIUI based on Android 11, the latest upgrade for the Redmi phone also brings the Android security patch for June 2021. The new firmware also improves the security of the system, apart from enhancing the overall performance of the device.

As mentioned above, the Redmi K20’s Android 11 update is being rolled out over the air. The update is being released in a phased manner, so not all the devices will be getting it at the same time. You will receive a notification on your phone once the new firmware reaches your handset. However, you can also manually check if the new update is available to your device by going to the Settings > About Phone > System updates section.

Redmi K20 specs and pricing in India

The Redmi K20 is a mid-range offering with an attractive design, a nearly bezel-less display, and a pop-up selfie camera. The handset has a 6.39-inch full HD+ display bearing an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The camera features of the Redmi K20 include a 48MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor is aided by a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter. For selfies, there’s a 20MP pop-up camera that comes out of the top of the device. Lastly, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support complete the list of the specs.

The Redmi K20’s base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 21,999, while the higher-end version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for Rs 24,999. The smartphone is available on the brand’s website in four colour variants including Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White.