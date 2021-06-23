Redmi K40 Gaming Indian variant spotted on TUV Rheinland certification; Expected specifications

Redmi K40 gaming smartphone receiving TUV Rheinland certification, which means that the company might be planning to launch the handset soon in the country. Here's what you need to know.

Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi K40 gaming smartphone in India which is said to be the rebranded version of the POCO F3 GT. Numerous leaks and rumours have already appeared on the web revealing the details of the handset and it has also appeared on benchmarking and certification websites in the past. Earlier today popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the screenshot of the Redmi K40 gaming smartphone receiving TUV Rheinland certification, which means that the company might be planning to launch the handset soon in the country. Let’s see what's new for us on the certification listing.

Redmi K40 gaming phone TUV Rheinland certification

Going with the screenshot shared by the tipster, the smartphone is listed on TUV Rheinland certification with model number M2012K10C/ M2012K10I. It seems the “I” in the end refers to the Indian version. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal much about the specifications or features of the Indian variant of Redmi K40 gaming. As mentioned above it has been claimed the Indian version of the Redmi K40 gaming is a rebranded version of the POCO F3 GT, which is currently available in the home country of China for sale.

POCO F3 GT Specifications

Just to recall, the POCO F3 GT flaunts a 6.67- inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. It also sports a punch-hole camera cutout design to make some room for the front camera setup. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Users can also expand the storage via a microSD card slot.

The POCO F3 GT packs a massive 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support to fuel up the device in no time. It comes with a 64MP triple rear camera setup accompanied by the other two sensors. At the front, it houses a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

If the rumours turned out to be true then the Redmi K40 gaming is tipped to arrive with similar specifications. It would be interesting to see when Redmi is planning to launch the device in India and at what price point.

Which processor is going to powerup the upcoming Redmi K40 Gaming Indian variant? Under the hood, the handset is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. What is the battery capacity of POCO F3 GT? The POCO F3 GT packs a massive 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. What is the expected launch date for Redmi K40 Gaming? It has been expected that the company is planning to launch the Redmi K40 Gaming in Q3 2021. However, there is no concrete confirmation from the brand.

