Redmi K40 Ultra tipped to launch with a 120Hz display and MediaTek MT689X chipset

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has posted a leak on its official Weibo handle suggesting that the upcoming Redmi smartphone is going to launch with a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

Xiaomi is known for its wide range of offerings in the budget and mid-range smartphone segment. This year it seems that the company has decided to focus on launching upper mid-range and premium phones as well. According to the latest report, Redmi is preparing for the launch of a new smartphone that is expected to be launched soon. In the latest development, it has been reported that the upcoming Redmi phone is going to launch as Redmi K40 Ultra. The handset is tipped to launch with a massive 5,000mAh battery and will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. Here are more details about the leaked specifications and features of the upcoming Redmi K40 Ultra.

Redmi K40 Ultra leaked specifications



The popular gadget tipster Digital Chat Station has posted a leak on its official Weibo handle suggesting that the upcoming Redmi smartphone is going to launch with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Further, the leak also confirmed that the Redmi K40 Ultra will sport a 64-megapixel camera sensor at the back and the phone will be fuelled up by a beefy 5,000mAh battery, which is tipped to support 65W fast charging. The handset is said to be equipped with the MediaTek MT689X SoC. Besides, the tipster didn't say much about the launch date or other specifications of the phone in detail.



Though Digital Chat Station didn’t reveal detailed specifications of the phone but going with previous leaks and rumours, the Redmi K40 Ultra is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The handset will feature a triple camera setup on the back, but there’s no word regarding the sensors at the moment. According to the report, the handset will be a direct competition for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone, which is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.



Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the Redmi K40 Ultra and we recommend you to take the above information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla Tech for more technology-related updates.

