Redmi K50 Gaming Pro Smartphone with Codename Matisse Gets China’s Regulatory Authority Approval

In February 2022, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is expected to launch the Redmi K50 series. The Redmi K50 series has been the subject of numerous rumours, and it appears that the smartphone has been in the works for several weeks. The Redmi K50 series is expected to include four versions, according to previous rumours. In a recent leak, the Redmi K50 Gaming has been certified by a Chinese regulatory agency, indicating that development is on track.

Redmi K50 Gaming Pro Spotted on China's Regulatory Authority

The Redmi K50 Gaming Pro variant, also known as the L10 (Matisse), has been certified in China, according to the tipster, indicating that it will arrive sooner than expected. For those who don't know, the tipster previously stated that the full K50 series would be released in February of next year. However, because the phone has been certified, it may be released sooner than expected.

Moreover, the source confirms that the whole Redmi K50 smartphone universe will be released soon, beginning with the Redmi K50 Gaming Pro variant. Redmi also disclosed that new earphones and smartwatches will be released this month. However, there is no indication that any specific model will be released.

According to previously leaked information, the Redmi K50 series will include two gaming phones: the Redmi K50 Gaming Basic version (codenamed Rubens – L11A) and the Redmi K50 Gaming Pro (codenamed Matisse – L10). Both phones will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity processors. The Dimensity 7000 SoC will power the Gaming Standard, while the Dimensity 9000 SoC will power the Gaming Pro.

The Redmi K50 smartphone codenamed Matisse could use a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, while the Rubens might have a 64-megapixel Samsung ISCOCELL GW3 sensor. Given that both phones will be gaming devices, we anticipate that they will include a cooling system. The gaming version of K50 smartphone could be powered by Dimensity 9000 would sport a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate screen, according to earlier leaks. For further security, it's said to have an OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K50 Gaming base model is expected to be powered by Dimensity 7000, is also likely to be the phone codenamed Rubens.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.