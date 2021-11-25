Redmi K50 Gaming Smartphone Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset; Read More

Smartphone manufacturers have already begun to prepare to use MediaTek's recently announced Dimensity 9000 series chipset, which is based on TSMC's 4nm technology, in their devices. The processor scored over a million points in the AnTuTu Benchmark test. It seems like Redmi is planning to feature the Dimensity 9000 in its next gaming smartphone. According to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity interactive high-performance platform, most likely the Dimensity 9000 chipset, will power Redmi's forthcoming gaming phone dubbed Redmi K50.

The previous generation of Redmi gaming phone dubbed Redmi K40 was released in April 2021 with a Dimensity 1200 processor, and reports suggest that the Redmi K40’s successor will also feature a Mediatek processor.

Alleged Specifications of Redmi K50 Gaming

According to previous leaks, two forthcoming Xiaomi devices codenamed Matisse and Rubens with abbreviated model numbers L10and L11A respectively could come shortly. In addition, the MIUI codebase and IMEI database revealed devices with model numbers 21121210G and 22041211AC.

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000, which was just announced, could be used in the smartphone. It is also expected to feature a punch-hole display with a faster refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone could include a quad-camera system on the back in terms of optics. A 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 13MP wide camera, an 8MP tele-macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor might be included in the arrangement. According to rumours, a smartphone with a 108MP main sensor will be released at the same time.

The new Redmi K50 series is likely to be released in the first quarter of 2022. The Redmi K40 was sold as a rebranded POCO F3 GT in India and other global markets, the forthcoming Redmi K50 smartphone could be a successor to the POCO F3 GT and be dubbed the POCO F4 GT. These details are merely conjecture based on rumours, and we'll have to wait till the company makes an official statement.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.