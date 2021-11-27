Redmi K50 Pro to launch as Xiaomi 12X in India; Expected specifications

Xiaomi is going to launch the Redmi K50 pro smartphone in China as a device code named Ingres has been spotted on the internet. The Redmi K50 pro smartphone will be unveiled in other markets including India under different branding. In India, this handset is said to be released as xiaomi 12X and in the global market it will be rebranded as Poco F4 pro. These two handsets will be a successor to Xiaomi Mi 11X and Poco F3 GT that was launched this year.

According to the reports from XiaomiMIUI, the Ingres has been allotted L11 as the model number. The same number has been allotted to the Redmi K50 pro smartphone. The Ingres codenamed smartphone was spotted with different IMEI databases, 22011211C in China and in India, 22011211I. The global variant of the Ingres has been allotted 22011211G IMEI number. These details suggest that smartphones with similar specifications will be launched with different names in China, India and other global markets.

Xiaomi 12X, Redmi K50 pro and Poco F4 Pro: Expected specifications

We don’t have much details about the hardware specifications of the Redmi K50 smartphone; however, some details have been tipped by well-known tipsters. These smartphones are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Flagship chipsets. All three smartphones are likely to carry 8 GB, 12 GB and 16 GB RAM and might feature a primary sensor of 64 megapixels. The fingerprint scanner could be provided inside the display instead of the scanner mounted on the side edge or at the back. We can expect these devices to arrive next year in January; however, there is no official confirmation yet.

Xiaomi’s redmi K50 Pro 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12 GB RAM. It has a 6.69 inch display and features a 108 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5 megapixel macro sensor. There will be a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls and the battery packed in this will be of 4,500 mAh.

