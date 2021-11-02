Redmi K50 series leaked specifications; Read more

Redmi hasn’t made any official announcements about the upcoming K50 series smartphone; however, there are a lot of rumours that suggest different specifications. The upcoming Redmi K50 series smartphone is expected to launch next year in China and will be released in the Indian market as well. The lineup will include three variants, redmi K50, redmi K50 pro and the high end variant, Redmi K50 Pro+. A new rumour suggests that the upcoming smartphone lineup from Redmi will have an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the Redmi K40 smartphone that was released earlier. We have listed the rumoured specifications of the Redmi K50 series smartphone, so read the story till the end.

Redmi K50 series: Leaked specifications

The first change that we are going to see in the latest upcoming Redmi K50 smartphones is the in-display fingerprint scanner which was not offered in the Redmi K40 smartphone. As per rumours say, the Redmi K50 handset will pack a Snapdragon 778G processor while the K50 Pro variant of the K50 lineup will feature a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The high end variant that is the K50 Pro+ is expected to carry a Snapdragon 898 chipset under the hood and support up to 120 Hz fast charging.

Some of the features of the upcoming Redmi K50 smartphone lineup were leaked recently. We can expect to get an E5 AMOLED display in the Redmi K50 lineup. The variants are likely to differ in terms of processor, camera setup and battery. On the camera front, we can expect a 48 megapixel primary camera in the Redmi K50 while the Redmi K50 pro might have a 50 megapixel main camera and the Redmi K50 Pro+ is expected to feature a 108 megapixel camera sensor.

The Redmi K50 pro+ variant will be the only smartphone from the lineup to get a120 Hz fast charging support, while the other variants, the redmi K50 Pro and K50 will support 100 W fast charging.

Xiaomi is expected to announce the launch of the Redmi K50 series smartphones in December this year or next year in January.