Redmi K50 series leaked specifications; Read more

by Omair Pall   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 02:21 AM IST  |  20.6K
   
Redmi K50 series leaked specifications; Read more
Redmi K50 series leaked specifications; Read more
Advertisement

Redmi hasn’t made any official announcements about the upcoming K50 series smartphone; however, there are a lot of rumours that suggest different specifications. The upcoming Redmi K50 series smartphone is expected to launch next year in China and will be released in the Indian market as well. The lineup will include three variants, redmi K50, redmi K50 pro and the high end variant, Redmi K50 Pro+. A new rumour suggests that the upcoming smartphone lineup from Redmi will have an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the Redmi K40 smartphone that was released earlier. We have listed the rumoured specifications of the Redmi K50 series smartphone, so read the story till the end.

Redmi K50 series: Leaked specifications

The first change that we are going to see in the latest upcoming Redmi K50 smartphones is the in-display fingerprint scanner which was not offered in the Redmi K40 smartphone. As per rumours say, the Redmi K50 handset will pack a Snapdragon 778G processor while the K50 Pro variant of the K50 lineup will feature a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The high end variant that is the K50 Pro+ is expected to carry a Snapdragon 898 chipset under the hood and support up to 120 Hz fast charging. 

Redmi K50 series leaked specifications; Read more

Some of the features of the upcoming Redmi K50 smartphone lineup were leaked recently. We can expect to get an E5 AMOLED display in the Redmi K50 lineup. The variants are likely to differ in terms of processor, camera setup and battery. On the camera front, we can expect a 48 megapixel primary camera in the Redmi K50 while the Redmi K50 pro might have a 50 megapixel main camera and the Redmi K50 Pro+ is expected to feature a 108 megapixel camera sensor. 

The Redmi K50 pro+ variant will be the only smartphone from the lineup to get a120 Hz fast charging support, while the other variants, the redmi K50 Pro and K50 will support 100 W fast charging. 

Xiaomi is expected to announce the launch of the Redmi K50 series smartphones in December this year or next year in January. For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet. 

Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Laptop Sleeve Bag 15.6 Inch,resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve/notebook Computer Pocket Case/tablet Briefcase Carrying Bag Fit For Computer Notebook Macbook- (grey)

Laptop Sleeve Bag 15.6 Inch,resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve/notebook Computer P...

$11.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper Wire Internet Cable With Noise Reducing Cross Separator - 550mhz / 10 Gigabit Speed Utp Lan Cable 1000 Ft - Cmr (white)

Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper ...

$186.75
(%)
 Buy Now
Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 Mb Cache - Wd3000fyyz (old Model) Bullet - 5 Years Warranty From Seller

Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 ...

$109.99
(%)
 Buy Now
2021 Hp Stream 14

2021 Hp Stream 14" Hd Sva Laptop Computer, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4gb Ra...

$339.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk Mount Compatible /w Iphone, Samsung, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Ebook Reader Other 4.7

Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk M...

$21.99
(%)
 Buy Now
2019 Dell Ultrasharp U2718q 27

2019 Dell Ultrasharp U2718q 27" Hdr Ips Led 4k Uhd Monitor, 3840 X 2160 Resoluti...

$999.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Laptop Stand, Boyata Adjustable Laptop Riser With Slide-proof Silicone And Protective Hooks, Laptop Stand For Laptop Up To 17 Inches, Laptop Holder Compatible For Macbook, Laptop-black

Laptop Stand, Boyata Adjustable Laptop Riser With Slide-proof Silicone And Prote...

$29.99
$31.99 (6%)
 Buy Now
View All