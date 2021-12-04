Redmi K50 Series Rumoured to Come in February 2022 with Four Different Models; Read More

Rumours about the Redmi K50 series are circulating online on a regular basis, and it appears that the smartphone has been in development for a few weeks. According to prior speculations, the Redmi K50 series will come with four different models, two of which will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000 chipsets and the other two by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipsets. All four models of the smartphone are expected to arrive pre-loaded with MIUI 13, Xiaomi's future operating system. Now, @DigitalChatStation, a prominent tipster, has given its launch timeframes, giving us an indication of when it will arrive.

Redmi K50 Series Expected Launch Timeline

According to the tipster, all of the devices in the series will arrive in China by the end of February. Furthermore, the source claims that all of the devices would ship with MIUI 13 pre-installed, which isn't surprising given that MIUI 13 is only anticipated to appear this month with the introduction of the Xiaomi 12,12X, and 12X Pro.

The Redmi K50 series could have a gaming edition, similar to the Redmi K40 Gaming alias POCO F3 GT, which was eventually released in India. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset is believed to power the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition phone. Under the hood, the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset is believed to power the other MediaTek CPU variation in the series. Let's take a closer look at the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition's specifications.

The gaming K50 smartphone powered by Dimensity 9000 will have a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate screen. It's rumoured to have an OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced protection. Given that it will be a gaming phone, it is believed to contain a 64MP quad-camera system and some sort of cooling mechanism. This device is expected to come as as the Redmi K50 Gaming Pro.

The phone codenamed Rubens is also likely to be the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard model, which will be powered by Dimensity 7000. It could have a 64MP triple camera system, as well as a cooling system. For the time being, all of these details are just that: speculations, as the brand has yet to make an official announcement.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.