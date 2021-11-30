Redmi K50 series to come with Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets; Read more

We have been hearing a lot of rumours about the Redmi K50 series smartphones from Xiaomi over the past few weeks and now a popular tipster known by the name, Digital Chat Station, has tipped that two handsets from the Redmi K50 lineup will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipsets while the other two will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship and Snapdragon 870 chipsets. This smartphone lineup is tipped to come with the upgraded MIUI 13 pre-installed. The tipster has said that the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X smartphones will also run on the MIUI 13.

The MIUI 13 will include widgets that are similar to iOS devices, a front camera assistant, Smart toolbox, Memory extension, MIUI+ features and MIUI Pure Mode. This upgraded platform is said to be based on the latest Android 12. The Redmi K50 lineup might include a gaming edition just like the Redmi K40 lineup. This K50 gaming edition smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset while the other one will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset. The third and the fourth variant are said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood.

Redmi K50 gaming edition: Specifications

The Redmi K50 gaming edition is tipped to carry a Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chipset under the hood and might feature a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back with either a Samsung Isocell GW3 or Sony IMX686 sensor. The Redmi K50 gaming edition is likely to feature a Quad HD+ E5 LTPO display with either a 120 Hz or 144 Hz screen refresh rate to enhance gaming experience.

This handset is expected to pack a battery of 5,000 mAh with support for either 67 W or 120 W fast charging. The Redmi K50 gaming edition is expected to be rebranded as Poco F4 GT and launched in India. There is no confirmation from the company yet, so we shall wait for the official announcement.

