Redmi K50 series to feature 120W charging

Xiaomi has a number of popular smartphones in its lineup, one of which is the Redmi K series. Over the last few years, the K-series has occupied the mid-range segments, with value mid-ranges and affordable flagships.

While the K-series branding has recently been restricted to China, the underlying phones continue to be rebranded globally, including in India. In China, Xiaomi has started teasing the Redmi K50 series, and one of the first details revealed is the presence of 120W fast charging.

The above teaser for the K50 series was posted on Redmi's official Weibo accounts. The K50 series will have a "Dual Vapor Chamber" heat dissipation setup, making it one of the coolest thermal management setups for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, according to the teaser.

The overall heat ceiling on last year's Snapdragon 888 has been widely criticised, as the SoC has been observed to run fairly hot without being thermally throttled. As a result, heat management expectations for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 devices are high, and Redmi is confident in its cooling system for the K50 series.

The brand has also confirmed that the Redmi K50 series will feature 120W fast charging, allowing the 4700 mAh battery to be fully charged in just 17 minutes. The figures are impressive, but if leaked specifications are to be believed, 120W fast charging will be reserved for the Redmi K50 Pro Plus, the series' highest variant.

However, because the early leaked specifications mention a higher 5,000 mAh battery capacity, take the leaks with a grain of salt. The Redmi K50 series is set to debut in China in February 2022, and we expect the devices to make their way to other markets under different names while maintaining their competitive value.