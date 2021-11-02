Redmi K50 series will feature under-display fingerprint sensors

According to reports, the Redmi K50 series will bring back under-display fingerprint sensor technology, which was last seen on the Redmi K20 series. Despite being "flagship killer" devices, Redmi's K series did away with under-display fingerprint scanners in favour of side-mounted fingerprint technology.

Despite the fact that under-display fingerprint technology isn't perfect and is less accurate than the rear or side-mounted fingerprint scanners, it's a fan favourite because it's undeniably cooler. It might also be more practical. However, the technology is more expensive, which is likely why Redmi chose to eliminate it in order to reduce the price of the K series.

s_21c7a7bd82c34def88a4687d83ab3ab3.jpg

The K series, on the other hand, has always been Redmi's top-of-the-line offering, and it would have been unreasonable to keep it out of the tech. As a result, Redmi will ship the K50 series with fingerprints under the display next year (reported by My Drivers).

In any case, the K50 series will be purely performance-oriented devices. It will thus be equipped with Qualcomm's upcoming 4nm Snapdragon 898 flagship processor, or at least the Pro model. The Redmi K40 series (Poco F3/Mi 11X) consists of two models: the Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 870 and the Redmi K40 Pro/Pro+ with Snapdragon 888.

In addition to the above, the Redmi K50 series will be the first to feature 100W+ fast charging. However, this may be limited to the Pro/Pro+ models. The series will also feature 120Hz AMOLED displays, as well as a 108MP camera on the Pro version.

The new Redmi phones are expected to be unveiled in December or early January 2022, according to Xiaomi.

