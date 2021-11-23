Redmi K50 tipped to launch as Poco F4 GT; Expected specs and more

Xiaomi is working on a gaming smartphone which is going to be launched as a successor to the Redmi K40 gaming smartphones. The Redmi K40 series was rebranded and launched in India and other markets as Poco F3 GT. The company is expected to launch the Redmi K50 gaming series smartphone in the near future and once again, there will be a rebranding of this phone. The Redmi K50 is likely to be rebranded and launched in India and other markets as the Poco F4 GT smartphone.

According to a report from GizmoChina, two smartphones from Xiaomi have been codenamed Rubens and Matisse and have been allotted L11A and L10 as model numbers. These two smartphones have been spotted with 22041211AC and 21121210G model numbers on the MIUI codebase and IMEI database.

Redmi K50 gaming smartphone: Expected specifications

The Redmi K50 gaming smartphone with the code name Matisse is likely to be sold in China and is expected to make its debut in other markets under Poco branding. This smartphone is said to come with an OLED 144 Hz or 120 Hz display and feature a MediaTek Dimenstity 9000 chipset.

For optics, the smartphone is likely to have a quad rear camera unit featuring a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel tele macro lens, a 13 megapixel wide lens and a 2megapixel depth sensor. There are rumours suggesting a variant with 108 megapixel primary rear camera sensor could be launched.

Talking about the other markets including India, this smartphone can be successor to the Poco F3 GT that is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 gaming series and will be named Poco F4 GT.

The other smartphone with code name Rubens and 22041211AC model number could be launched exclusively in China with a Redmi branding. This device is expected to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset and feature a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor on the rear. The company has not confirmed this news yet so we shall wait for an official announcement.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.