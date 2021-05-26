Redmi Note 10 5G and Note 10 Pro 5G launched in China with MediaTek processors

Redmi Note 10 5G and Note 10 Pro 5G are released as affordable 5G-equipped smartphones.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi introduced its latest Redmi Note series devices called the Redmi Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in India. Today, the company has added two more smartphones to the same series with the launch of the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in its home market of China. Both the latest Redmi Note 10 series handsets are powered by MediaTek’s processors to provide support for the next-gen 5G networks at affordable prices. Apart from a few different set of specifications, the design of the new Redmi Note 10 series phones is similar to the earlier models.

Talking about the Redmi Note 10 5G first, the phone is backed by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The handset comes in multiple RAM and storage variants including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The phone is fitted with a 90Hz 6.5-inch full HD+ display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 48MP triple primary camera setup at the rear, an 8MP front shooter, Android 11, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

As for the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, this one is packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, which is aided by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. On the front, the handset houses a 6.6-inch LCD full HD+ screen, which offers a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Notably, the company has equipped the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G’s display with a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, which is a first for the series. The other highlights of the smartphone include a 64MP main camera, a 16MP selfie snapper, support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 5,000mAh 67W fast-charging battery.

Coming to the pricing, the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be available in China at the starting prices of RMB 999 (~Rs 11,350) and RMB 1,499 (~Rs 17,000) respectively. As of now, there’s no word when the brand is planning to launch these phones in markets like India. We will update you as soon as the company announces anything, so stay tuned.

Credits :Xiaomi

