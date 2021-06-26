Redmi Note 10 price in India hiked again; here's if it's still worth buying

Just to let you know this is the second price hike on the handset, let’s have a look at the updated prices of the Redmi Note 10 phone variants.

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 10 back in March this year with a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. At the time of launch, the company promoted the handset as one of the best offering phones in this price range, but it seems that the company has decided to increase the price for some unknown reasons. Earlier today Xiaomi has announced a price hike of Rs 500 on its Redmi Note 10 smartphone. Just to let you know this is the second price hike on the handset, let’s have a look at the updated prices of the Redmi Note 10 phone variants.

Redmi Note 10 price hike in India

As mentioned above the company has imposed a price of Rs 500 on the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB model. Currently, the Redmi Note 10 base model will cost you Rs 12,999 and the latter is listed for sale at Rs 14,999 up from Rs, 12499 and Rs 14,499 respectively. The new prices are already listed on Mi.com. Soon it will also reflect on the Amazon India website and offline stores.

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 10 was launched with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a touch sampling of 120Hz. At the front, the handset offers a punch-hole camera cutout design that accommodates a selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 678 chipset, clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 and is expected to receive the MIUI 12.5 update soon.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 sports a quad-camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary camera sensor + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor + 2MP macro lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 19MP camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

What is the new price for Remi Note 10? Currently, the Redmi Note 10 base model will cost you Rs 12,999 and the latter is listed for sale at Rs 14,999. Which processor is used on the Remi Note 10? Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 678 chipset, clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. What is the battery capacity of Remi Note 10? Remi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.

Credits :Fone Arena

Share your comment ×