Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Lava Agni 5G; Specifications and price in India

Lava launched its first 5G smartphone named as Agni 5G a few days back. This handset has been brought to the market which is already dominated by Chinese tech giants such as Xiaomi and Vivo. Lava Agni 5G has joined the league of smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India and is giving competition to the existing smartphones. We have done a comparison between Redmi Note 10 Pro and Lava Agni 5G, so read the story till the end.

Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Lava Agni 5G: Specifications

The newly launched Lava Agni 5G smartphone sports a 6.78 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz whereas the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a smaller AMOLED display of 6.67 inch with a better screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10+ support.

Lava Agni 5G smartphone packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood while the Redmi Note 10 Pro carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. Both the smartphones have the same 5,000 maH battery except for Redmi Note 10 Pro which has 33 W fast charging support whereas the Lava Agni 5G has 30 W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Lava Agni 5G smartphones come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. On the camera front, Lava Agni 5G has a quad camera unit with a primary sensor of 64 megapixel, a 5 megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 2 megapixel macro lens and tertiary depth sensor respectively. The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a much better camera unit on the rear that includes a 108 megapixel primary camera sensor, 5 megapixel macro lens, 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2 megapixel depth sensor. Both the smartphones run on Android 11 and there is a fingerprint scanner as well.

Redmi Note 10 vs Lava Agni 5G: Price in India

The Lava Agni 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity while the Redmi Note 10 has three variants and they are priced at: 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity - Rs 15,999, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity - Rs 16,999, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity - Rs 18,999.

