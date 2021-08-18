Redmi Note 10s Cosmic Purple colour model launched in India; here are the details

As teased earlier, Redmi has introduced the Cosmic Purple colour variant of the Redmi Note 10s smartphone in India. The phone was earlier offered in Shadow Black, Frost White, and Deep Sea Blue versions. The new Redmi Note 10s colour version is available to buy on Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home Stores, and major brick and mortar stores across the country. Apart from the new hue, the Redmi Note 10s Cosmic Purple colour variant offers the same set of specs as the earlier launched models.

Redmi Note 10s specs and features

To recall the specs, the Redmi Note 10s has a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display bearing a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 onboard. Under the hood, the device has the octa-core 2GHz MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is based on the 12nm fabrication process. The chipset is accompanied by the Mali-G76 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Memory-wise, the handset comes in 64GB and 128GB native storage versions. Notably, the device also supports microSD cards up to 512GB in size.

In terms of photography, the Redmi Note 10s has a 64MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/1.79 and an LED flash unit. The main sensor is aided by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP camera for macro imaging. For selfies and video calling, the Redmi Note 10s is fitted with a 13MP camera on the front, which has an aperture of f/2.45.

For security, the Redmi Note 10s has a fingerprint sensor, which is placed on the right side under the power button. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the phone has dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support keeps the whole show running.

Redmi Note 10s price in India

The Redmi Note 10s’ base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. The higher-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage is being offered for Rs 15,999.