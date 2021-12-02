Redmi Note 10S Gets a New Variant in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB Internal Storage; Read More

In India, a new variant of the Redmi Note 10S with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been released. The Redmi Note 10S was first released in India in May of this year, with two storage options: 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. In a tweet announcing the debut, Redmi India showed off the new Redmi Note 10S, the new Redmi Note 10S will include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rest of the smartphone's specifications will remain the same as before.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications

The Redmi Note 10S was released in May of this year at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for those who are unfamiliar with the device. It has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, 409 PPI, and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 mobile processor with an octa-core architecture and a 12nm production process. The visuals are handled by an inbuilt Mali G76 GPU. It runs MIUI 12.5, which is based on Android 11.1 and has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

The phone has a quad-camera system on the back with an LED flash. The smartphone's primary sensor is a 64-megapixel sensor, which is supplemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It sports a 13MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

The Redmi Note 10S is backed up by a 5000mAh battery, which also supports 33W fast charging. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM connectivity, and an IP53 grade for splash, water, and dust resistance are among the other highlights. Dual-Sim, 4G, VoLTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS are among the connectivity choices. It measures 160.46 x 774.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 178g. Cosmic Purple, Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black are the four colour options for the Note 10S.

Redmi Note 10S Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 10S 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 18,499 and will be available via Amazon, mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country starting tomorrow. The company is offering ICICI Credit Card customers Rs. 1,000 discount as a launch promotion, bringing the price down to Rs. 17,499. To recall, the handset's 6GB+64GB variant costs Rs. 14,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs. 16,499.

