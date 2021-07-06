Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch happening soon; here are the details of the upcoming Redmi device

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G will be arriving as a mid-range 5G smartphone in India. The phone will be equipped with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display, Android 11, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Xiaomi seems to be planning to launch a new Redmi Note series smartphone in India soon. Ahead of the launch, Redmi India has put up a teaser video of the upcoming Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone on its social handles in the country. In addition, a teaser page for the device has surfaced on Amazon India’s website, which has revealed that the phone will be available on the e-commerce platform. The microsite on the e-commerce website has mentioned a “Fast and Futuristic” product from Xiaomi coming soon. While the listing hasn’t mentioned the name of the device, the teaser image’s URL has the Redmi Note 10T 5G keyword in it making things clear for us to anticipate.

Redmi Note 10T 5G features and specifications

The Redmi Note 10T 5G will be arriving as a variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G, which was launched in India as the POCO M3 Pro 5G. The device is available in Russia, so we already know its specifications and features. The phone will be offering a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display, which will be protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The screen will also offer an aspect ratio of 20:9 and will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the device will be having an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. On the software front, the smartphone will be booting MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Talking about the camera features, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will be offering a 48MP main sensor on the back, which will have an aperture of f/1.79. The main camera will be paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP lens for macro photography. On the front, the device will be housing an 8MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The 5G smartphone will be arriving with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery will be keeping the whole package alive, which will support 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10T 5G expected price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is expected to cost around Rs 20,500 in India for the base variant. The smartphone is expected to be available in the country in Blue, Green, Gray, and Silver colour variants. We will know more in the near future, so stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

