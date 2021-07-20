Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India; here are the details of the first 5G phone from Redmi

Xiaomi has expanded its range of Redmi Note series smartphones in India by launching the Redmi Note 10T 5G today. The phone has joined the already available Redmi Note 10 series handsets in the country including the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 10T 5G has arrived as the first Redmi series smartphone in India with support for the next-gen 5G networks. Notably, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is also the first handset from the brand to utilise the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specs and features

The Redmi Note 10T sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ display bearing a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor on board the smartphone is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both the storage versions of the new Redmi Note 10 series handset also support microSD cards up to a whopping 1TB in size. Software-wise, the handset boots Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. For security, the device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 48MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/1.79. There’s also a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens onboard the smartphone. For selfies and video calling, the new Redmi Note 10 series offering is equipped with an 8MP shooter on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. Apart from dual 5G support, the device is also equipped with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and P2i splash-proof coating complete the list of the specs of the handset.

Redmi Note 10T 5G price and availability

Coming to the pricing, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is being offered in India in two RAM and storage configurations. The phone’s base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The higher-end version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage is being offered for Rs 15,999. The smartphone will be going on sale in the country from July 26th via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and major brick and mortar stores across the country. The device will be available in Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White, and Graphite Black colour variants.