Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India leaked ahead of July 20th launch

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch a new phone in the Indian market on July 20th and the company is said to be launching the Redmi Note 10T 5G. According to the reports, the handset is the rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G and it's very difficult for us to understand the reason behind adding the letter T for the Indian variant. The smartphone has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumours lately and we have also witnessed the handset on certification websites. Now in the latest development, the price of the Redmi Note 10T 5G has been revealed. Let’s have a closer look at the latest price leak of the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India

According to a report from Xiaomi Central, the upcoming Redmi Note 10T 5G is going to launch in only 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. The handset is tipped to launch with a price tag of Rs 14,999 in the Indian market and it would be up for sale via Flipkart. Also, the company is tipped to provide some launch offers which are going to lure more customers.

Redmi Note 10T 5G expected features

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is tipped to launch with a 6.5-inches FHD+ IPS LCD Display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. It also houses a centre-drilled punch-hole cutout design to accommodate the selfie camera setup. Under the hood, the handset is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, paired with a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is said to pack a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is expected to feature a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor + 2-megapixel macro lens along with an LED flash. The rear camera bump is said to be placed on the top left corner of the phone in a rectangular shape. At the front, the smartphone offers a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

