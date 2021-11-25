Redmi Note 11 4G launched with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset; Specs, price and more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 4G as the last member of the Note 11 series in China. The Redmi Note 11 lineup includes the newest Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 5G. This newly launched handset is an improved version of the Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi 10 that was unveiled in India this year in September. The Redmi Note 11 4G features a display with 90 Hz and packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset coupled with up to 6 GB RAM. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the newly launched Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone.

Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone: Specifications

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 4G with a 6.5 inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. This handset carries a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset under the hood paired with up to 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone houses a triple camera unit on the rear that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime used to come with a quad rear camera unit. The company has provided an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, this newly launched handset from Redmi includes 4G connectivity, Bluetooth v5.1 and Wi-Fi connection, Infrared blaster, USB type-C port and GPS/A-GPS. The device packs sensors such as magnetometer, proximity sensor, ambient light and accelerometer. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the side edge.

The Redmi Note 11 4G comes backed by a battery of 5,000 mAh with up to 18 W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone: Price and availability

The newly launched Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone is priced at CNY 999 which is roughly Rs 11,700 in Indian currency for the variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 Gb internal storage capacity while the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity will cost you CNY 1,099 which is roughly Rs 12,800 in Indian currency. The handset will be available in Mysterious Blackland, Dreamy Clear Sky and Time Monologue colour options in China from 1st December.

