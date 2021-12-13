Redmi Note 11 4G to come with Snapdragon 680 in the global market; Read more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone last month in China. This handset packs a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset; however, the company is planning to offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset in the global variant. All the handsets from the Redmi Note 11 lineup that were launched in China come with MediaTek chipsets. This handset is an affordable variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G. Scroll down to know more.

Redmi Note 11 4G to come with Snapdragon 680 in the global market

According to a source, the global variant of the Redmi Note 11 4G handset is going to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood. Just for your information, the Chinese variant of this handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. According to some reports, the global variant will be priced at $199 which is roughly Rs 15,068 in Indian currency for 64 GB internal storage capacity. However, we can assume that there will be two more variants in the global market, one with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity, and the other one with an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity.

As per the reports, this handset from Redmi will be more affordable than the Realme 9i. The Realme 9i is reportedly coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. On the other hand, the global variant of the Redmi Note 11 4G is said to come with a different design from the Chinese variant. The handset will be launching in different regions including India.

Redmi Note 11 4G: Specifications

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 11 4G handset was launched in China on 25th November with a 6.5 inch Full HD+ display that has 1,080 x 2,400 pixels screen resolution and 90 Hz screen refresh rate. This handset is powered by a MediaTek G88 chipset coupled with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, this smartphone comes with a triple rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera lens.

