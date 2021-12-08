Redmi Note 11 4G to launch in India very soon; Hardware specifications, colour options and more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 4G in China as the last variant of the Redmi Note 11 series. This handset is a cheaper alternative to the Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone that was unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note 11 5G was released in India a few days back and it was named as Redmi Note 11T 5G. According to reports from 91Mobiles, the company will be launching the Redmi Note 11 4G handset in India very soon. Let’s take a look at the hardware specifications and colour options of the Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone.

Redmi Note 11 4G: Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 4G handset was launched in China a few days back. This handset features a 6.5 inch Full HD+ display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixel screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, touch sampling rate of 180 Hz and 90 Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, and packs up to 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity under the hood.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 50 megapixel primary sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera lens. An 8 megapixel camera sensor has been offered on the front for selfies and video calls. This device comes with 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi, a USB type-C port, Infrared blaster and GPS/A-GPS. The sensors list include proximity sensor, magnetometer, accelerometer and ambient light. There is a fingerprint scanner which is mounted on the side. This device carries a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with support for 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 4G: Colour options and storage

The Redmi Note 11 4G will come in India in three variants, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity, and lastly, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The device will be available for purchase in Twilight Blue, Graphite Grey and Star Blue colour options.

The company has not confirmed the launch date of the Redmi Note 11 4G in India so we shall wait for the official announcement.

