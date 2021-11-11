Redmi Note 11 Series to launch with Snapdragon Chipset; Read more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones in China on 28th October. The recent rumours suggest that the Note 11 lineup will launch in the global markets with a refreshed design. The Redmi Note 11 is expected to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset under the hood instead of the MediaTek Dimensity chipset that powers the variants launched in China.

Redmi Note 11 series to launch globally; Expect specifications

As per a report from a Vietnamese news website named as The Pixel, the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset under the hood in place of the MediaTek Dimensity chipsets that is offered with the Chinese variants. The handset is said to launch in Vietnam before any other countries with a refreshed design.

Some reports suggest that the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset powered Redmi Note 11 series smartphones will be launched in China as well along with other countries; however, the company might change its name. The reason for replacing the MediaTek Dimensity chipsets with the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets is still not clear. We can assume that this is happening due to a shortage of chipsets at the company’s facility.

A tipster suggested that the global variants of the Redmi Note 11 lineup may have Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 695 chipsets. Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone was launched a few days back and it is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 is also tipped to launch in India as Note 11T 5G and the other two variants of the lineup, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are rumoured to be rebranded as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge respectively for the Indian market.

During the launch of Redmi Note 11 series smartphone, the company said that they have sold over 240 million units of Redmi Note series globally and it had achieved the 200 million mark in February this year.

