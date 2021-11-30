Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India; Specs, price and more

Xiaomi has finally launched the much awaited Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India. After a plethora of leaks and rumours, this handset has been introduced to the Indian market. The all new Redmi Note 11T 5G is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone that was launched alongside the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ in China on 28th October. The device comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display with 90 Hz screen refresh rate and it packs a Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G chipset under the hood with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity. Here we have the full specifications and price range of the newly launched Redmi note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Specifications

The all new Redmi Note 11T 5G is finally here with a 6.6 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that has a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. This handset carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity. The RAM can be expanded up to 3 GB using the virtual RAM feature.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11T 5G handset houses a dual rear camera setup that features a 50 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens. The company has offered a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

This smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that can power the device for up to 2 days on a single charge. This handset runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

For connectivity, the Redmi Note 11T includes 5G support, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi, IR blaster, 3.5 mm headphone jack and USB type-C port. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the side edge.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Price in India and availability

The price range of Redmi Note 11T 5G starts at Rs 16,999 for the variant 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage capacity while the variant with 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity is priced at Rs 17,999. The 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity variant will cost you Rs 19,999.

This handset is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. The company has offered Rs 1,000 additional discount for customers who are using ICICI bank credit or debit card.

