Redmi Note 11T 5G to come in Stardust White colour option; Sale starts on 7th December

The Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, launched the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India on 30th November. This handset is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G handset that was launched in China along with the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. This handset features a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display and packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood. With a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50 megapixel primary sensor, this handset is going to dominate the Indian budget smartphone segment.

The company recently announced on Twitter that the Redmi Note 11T 5G handset is going to come in a new Stardust White colour option and the sale will begin on 7th December. This handset has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Let’s take a look at the hardware specifications of the all new Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Specifications

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone was launched on 30th November and it is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone that was launched in the home country. This handset features a 6.6 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset coupled with up to 8 GB RAM that can be expanded up to 3 GB using the virtual RAM feature, and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity. The Redmi Note 11T 5G has a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens. There is a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The connectivity options include 5G support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5 mm audio jack and an IR blaster. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Price and availability

The pricing of the Redmi Note 11T 5G handset starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity variant while the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity is priced at Rs 17,999. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in Stardust White, Aquamarine Blue and Matte Black colour options from 7th December.

