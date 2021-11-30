Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch today; What to expect from this smartphone

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone today in India. This smartphone is an Indian variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China in October. The handset will be launched during a launch event that will commence on 12:00 PM IST today. This device is a successor to the Redmi Note 10T that was launched this year in July, and it is the second smartphone with 5G compatibility from Redmi in India. Just to recall, the Redmi Note 10T was a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched in China. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications and price ahead of the launch.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Expected specifications

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be unveiled during a launch event that will start at 12 PM IST today and will be live streamed on YouTube.

The upcoming 5G handset from Redmi is expected to match its look to the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China this year in October. The handset is likely to sport a 6.6 inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz, touch sampling rate of 240 hz and 1500:1 contrast ratio.

On the camera front, the handset will come with a dual rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor and an ultra-wide lens of 8 megapixel. The predecessor has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 48 megapixel primary camera sensor and two 2 megapixel macro and depth sensors respectively.

The upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset coupled with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity. There will be a virtual RAM feature included as well. The handset will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and will pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Expected price in India

According to reports the handset will come in three variants such as 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage capacity, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity. The high end variant is said to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India.

The launch will be livestreamed on YouTube at 12 PM IST today.