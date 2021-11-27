Redmi Note 11T to launch next week with an octa-core MediaTek chipset; Take a look at the specifications

Xiaomi is all set to launch the new Redmi Note 11T in India on 30th November and it has already started teasing the phone on all social media platforms. The Redmi Note 11T smartphone is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China on 28th October. The Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone was launched in China along with the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.The Redmi Note 11T will be the second smartphone from Xiaomi with 5G support in India. The handset will have similar specifications to the Chinese variant. Let’s take a look at the confirmed specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Specifications

The upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone is going to feature a 6.6 inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz.This smartphone will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and will carry an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity. This device will be the first one from Redmi to be built on a 6nm process.

It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 33 W Pro fast charging support. The camera system of the Indian variant is still not confirmed yet; however, we can assume that the smartphone will house a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

We will get to know more details on 30th November during the launch of this device. The company has confirmed these specifications through its twitter handle. This handset will be a budget friendly one and will dominate the budget smartphone market of India once again. All these years, Xiaomi has released high quality budget smartphones with good cameras in India and is currently on top of the list that has names of the most selling smartphone brands in the country.

