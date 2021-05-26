Redmi Note 8 2021 goes official with a 6.3-inch display and MediaTek Helio G85 processor

The Redmi Note 8 2021 flaunts a more powerful processor and faster charging capabilities than its predecessor.

Xiaomi has just expanded its range of Redmi Note series smartphones by launching the Redmi Note 8 2021 for the global markets. The phone has arrived as the successor to 2019’s highly popular Redmi Note 8. The Chinese smartphone maker had already revealed the specifications of the new Redmi offering a few days back, and now it has announced the pricing of all the RAM and storage variants. The Redmi Note 8 2021 brings a waterdrop notch above the screen for the selfie camera and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Talking about the features, the Redmi Note 8 2021 flaunts an IPS LCD display of 6.3-inch that offers full HD+ resolution. The screen of the smartphone is protected by a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood of the handset is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. To compare, the original Redmi Note 8 from 2019 was fuelled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC (System on Chip). Software-wise, the new Redmi Note 8 2021 runs MIUI 12.5, which is based on Android 11.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 8 2021 boasts a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back. The main sensor is aided by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies and video-calling, there’s a 13-megapixel shooter, which is located in the waterdrop notch above the screen. As for the other features, the Redmi Note 8 2021 offers 4G connectivity, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 8 2021’s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been priced at $169 (around 12,300), while the 4GB + 128GB model will set you back by $189 (approx. Rs 13,700). As of now, there’s no information when the brand is planning to launch the smartphone in the Indian market.

Credits :Xiaomi

