Redmi Note 8 Pro Android 11 update with MIUI 12.5 rolled out; here are the details

Just a couple of days ago, Xiaomi started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 8 smartphone globally. Now, the Chinese phone maker has released the same update for the Redmi Note 8 Pro for global users. The new Android 11 update for the device is expected to be released in India very soon. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was originally launched in 2019 running Android 9.0 Pie and was already upgraded to Android 10 earlier.

Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Android 11 update released

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Android 11 update has been released with the MIUI 12.5 custom ROM from the brand. The firmware of the new update is MIUI V 12.5.1.0RGGMIXM. The size of the update is around 2.2GB. Apart from the new firmware, the latest update also brings MIUI optimisations, meaning it is now lighter, faster, and more durable. It also comes with the new Android 11 version along with an Android security patch for June 2021, which increases the security of the system. Notably, the changelog suggests that your phone will be faster after the upgrade. It’s worth mentioning that the Redmi Note 8’s Android 11 update was released based on MIUI 12, and the users will have to wait for some time to get the MIUI 12.5 upgrade.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Android 11 also brings a few new adjustments

Apart from the aforementioned features, the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s latest update also has improved response for gestures. There’s 20 times more rendering power, which means that your screen will be much smoother. The update brings compose mind maps with more complex structures, new tools for doodling and sketching, and an all-new Notes app. In addition, there's a new gesture shortcut, which allows you to create tasks, notes, and excerpts anywhere.

In related news, Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Note 8 2021 version for global markets with slightly upgraded features, so below are its details.

Redmi Note 8 2021 features and pricing

The Redmi Note 8 2021 shares a handful of features and design with the 2019 model of the same name. The biggest difference between them is in the processor department. While the 2019 model had the Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC, the 2021 version has the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. As for the other specs, the new Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display bearing full HD resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset already runs MIUI 12.5, which is based on Android 11.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro 2021 comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. The handset has a 48MP main camera on the back, which is aided by an 8MP secondary snapper, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, the device has a 13MP sensor on the front. The other features include 4G LTE support, a fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 8 2021’s base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at around Rs 12,300, while the higher-end version with 128GB of storage costs approx. Rs 13,700. There’s no word when the brand will be launching the new Redmi Note 8 version in India.

