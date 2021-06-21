Redmi Note 9 Android 11 update finally starts rolling out

Xiaomi has released the Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9’s global and Russian variants. The update is expected to be available to Indian users of the device soon.

Last year in May, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in its home market of China. After a couple of months, the company launched the handset in the Indian market. The smartphone was released running Android 10-based MIUI 11. Now one year after the launch, the Redmi Note 9 has finally received the Android 11 update. Notably, the Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 has been released four months after its Chinese counterpart, the Redmi Note 10X 4G, received the update in China.

Redmi Note 9 Android 11 update released

Xiaomi has released the Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9’s global and Russian variants. The former carries the firmware number V12.0.1.0.RJOMIXM and V12.0.1.0.RJORUXM respectively. As per the MIUI Update Tracker telegram channel, the aforementioned software builds are in “stable beta” mode, which means that the brand has only released the update for select users at the moment.

The Redmi Note 9’s Android 11 update is expected to be available to everyone in the coming days including the users in India. The update is being released over the air in a staged roll out. As per the change log of the update, it comes with stable MIUI based on Android 11 and Android security patch for May 2021. The size of the Android 11 update for the global variant is 2.1GB, while the Russian model’s update weighs 2.3GB.

Redmi Note 9 specifications, features, and price

For the uninitiated, the Redmi Note 9 is a budget offering with quad rear cameras, a punch-hole design, and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The chipset of the device can be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The camera department has two 48MP cameras on the back, which are aided by two 2MP snappers and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. There’s a 13MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. Lastly, a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support keeps it running.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 9’s base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 10,999. The handset’s 4GB / 128GB and 6GB / 128GB variants are being offered for Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. The phone is available to purchase across channels in multiple colour variants.

Credits :MIUI Update Tracker

Credits :MIUI Update Tracker

