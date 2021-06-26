Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Android 11 update finally starts rolling out; here’s what’s new

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was originally launched with the MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Now, the phone has been upgraded to an Android 11-based MIUI 12 version.

Last year, Xiaomi launched three Redmi Note series smartphones called the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the Indian market. All three smartphones were released running MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. Recently, the Chinese phone manufacturer rolled out the Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in various markets including India. Now, the company has released the same update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max model in the country as well. The update is rolling out over the air and will be reaching all units in the coming days.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Android 11 update

Xiaomi released the stable MIUI 12 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in September last year, which was still based on Android 10. The latest version of the MIUI 12 - 12.0.1.0.RJXINXM – brings the stable version of Android 11 for the smartphone. The size of the update is around 2.3GB in size. As per the official changelog, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max’s latest update also brings the Android security patch for the month of June 2021.

The MIUI 12 update with Android 11 for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is currently rolling out over the air. This is a staged rollout so not all the units of the smartphone will be receiving the update right away. You should look for the update’s notification in the top bar or do a manual check for the update by going to your phone’s settings.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications, features, and price

For those unaware, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a mid-range offering featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor, which is aided by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. At the rear, there’s a 64MP main sensor, aided by 8MP, 5MP, and 2MP additional sensors. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front shooter. Lastly, a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support completes the list of the specifications.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max’s base 6GB / 64GB model is available in India for Rs 16,999. The phone’s 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB memory variants are being offered for Rs 18,499 and Rs 19,999 respectively. Lastly, the device is available in Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options across channels.

