Redmi Note11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ to launch globally; Spotted in internal testing

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 series in China on 28th October this year. The base variant of the lineup that is the Redmi Note 11 was rebranded and launched in the global market as Poco M4 Pro 5G while for the Indian market, this handset is going to launch as Redmi Note 11T 5G in November. The higher end variants of the Note 11 lineup were spotted in an internal testing in Europe. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ are getting ready for the global market. Both the devices are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and most of the specifications are identical except for the battery.

Earlier these two smartphones were tipped to be rebranded and launched as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i hypercharge in India. However, none of these rumours have been confirmed by the company so we shall wait for the official announcement.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Chinese variants: Specifications

Both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ carry a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset coupled with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. The handsets feature a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 screen resolution and screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

For optics, they have a triple rear camera unit featuring a 108 megapixel primary camera sensor. The specifications of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are almost the same except for the battery. The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging support while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ carries a small 4,500 mAh battery under the hood with support for 120 W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Chinese variants: Price and availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro was released at a price of CNY 1,599 which is roughly Rs 18,600 in Indian currency while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was launched at a price of CNY 1,899 which is roughly Rs 22,000 in Indian currency. The handsets were launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone that is priced at CNY 1,299 which is roughly Rs 15,000 in China. The Redmi Note 11 5G is likely to make its debut on 30th November in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G; however, any official announcements have not been made by the company.

