Redmi's first 5G phone in India, the Redmi Note 10T 5G goes on sale at noon today

A few days ago, Xiaomi introduced its latest Redmi series smartphone called the Redmi Note 10T in India. The phone arrived as the brand’s first Redmi series handset in the country to flaunt support for the next-gen 5G networks. The device will be competing against the likes of the Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy M32 in the country. Soon after the launch, Xiaomi will start selling the Redmi Note 10T in India today. The phone will be available to buy across channels at noon.

Redmi Note 10T 5G goes on sale today; price, availability and offers

The Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone will be available to buy at 12 pm today on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and via major brick and mortar stores across the country. The handset’s base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage has been priced at Rs 13,999. The higher-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of memory is being offered for Rs 15,999.

As part of the launch offer, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for HDFC bank’s credit card users. The budget offering is being offered in as many as four variants including Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specs and features

To recall the specs, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is equipped with a large 6.5-inch full HD+ display, which offers a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a protective layer of Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which makes it the first device from the brand to utilise this chipset. Both the memory variants of the device offer support for microSD cards up to 1TB in size. Software-wise, the Redmi Note 10T 5G offers Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

For security, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is equipped with a fingerprint sensor, which is placed beneath the power button on the right side. Coming to the camera specs, the latest Redmi offering has a 48MP main sensor on the back, which is accompanied by two 2MP shooters – a depth sensor and a macro lens. As far as the selfies and video calls are concerned, the device has an 8MP camera on the front, which is placed inside the hole in the screen.

Coming to the other specs, the Redmi Note 10T 5G offers 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS, dual-SIM slots, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Notably, the smartphone has a P2i coating, which makes it resistant to accidental splashes. Lastly, a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support completes the list of the specs of the new Redmi Note series offering.