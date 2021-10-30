Redmi Smart Band Pro and Watch 2 Lite launched with AMOLED display and SpO2 monitoring; Specs, price and more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Watch 2 Lite in the global market. The new smartweareble is a successor to the Redmi Smart Band that was released last year and will go out on sale in Europe whereas the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a second variant of the Watch 2 that was launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 series in China on 28th October. The Redmi Smart Band Pro and Watch 2 Lite come with silicone straps, several watch faces and over 110 fitness modes. Scroll down to know more about the Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

Redmi Smart Band Pro: Specifications

The newly launched Redmi Smart band Pro sports 1.47 inch curved AMOLED touch screen display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution, peak brightness of up to 450 and 282 PPiI screen density. The newly launched smart wearable includes over 50 watch faces and is powered by an Apollo 3.5 chipset.

On the connectivity front, the Smart Band Pro has Bluetooth 5.0 connection that is compatible with both Android and iOS devices using the Xiaomi Wear app. It has 3 axis accelerometer, 6 axis sensor and 3 axis gyroscope. The wearable includes health sensors such as the PPG heart sensor and a light sensor.

The Band includes features such as 24 hour heart rate monitoring, sleep quality tracking, SpO2 tracking, deep breathing exercises, menstrual cycle tracking and over 110 fitness modes. It packs a 200 maH battery that offers a backup of up to 14 days on a single charge and is 5 ATM water resistant.

Redmi Smart Watch 2 Lite: Specifications

The all new Redmi Smart Watch 2 Lite was launched alongside the Smart Band Pro with a 1.55 inch TFT LCD display with 320 x 360 pixels resolution instead of the AMOLED screen that is there in the Redmi Watch 2. The features of the Redmi Smart Watch 2 Lite are similar to the Smart Band Pro, it includes over 110 fitness modes with the health features. It is 5 AMP water resistant and packs a 262 maH battery that offers a backup of 10 days on a single charge.

The company has not announced the pricing of these two smart wearables yet; however, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite will be available in Black, Ivory and Blue colour option whereas the Redmi Smart Band Pro will be available in Black colour option.