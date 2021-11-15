Redmi Smart Band Pro with 110 Training Modes Expected to Launch in India on 30th November

Xiaomi has released a wide range of gadgets under the Redmi name, and the company is constantly expanding its portfolio with newer models. Moving forward in that direction Xiaomi has launched Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite in China last month at a launch event. Following the launch, the wearable will be available in Europe, in the coming weeks for €59. (roughly Rs 5,000).

Some leaks were already surfacing the internet that revealed the Indian BIS certification of the Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2, and Redmi Watch 2 Lite. The devices that have passed through the certification website signal that they are just around the corner. According to well-known tipper Mukul Sharma, the Redmi Smart Band Pro may be released in India soon. It will be a direct competition to the fitness trackers Huawei Watch Fit and Samsung Galaxy Fit.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Specifications

The Redmi wearable will include a 1.4-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels, 8-bit colour depth, 100 per cent NTSC colour gamut coverage, and a peak brightness of up to 450 nits. The smart band is compatible with any device that runs Android version 6.0 or above and iOS 10.0 or later, as well as the Xiaomi Wear or Xiaomi Wear Lite apps.

It supports around 50 different watch faces. Redmi has introduced several new features, including more than 110 training modes for popular physical activities like running, yoga, cycling and swimming. According to the company, the gadget can identify when an exercise has begun and can also assess the user's effort.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is backed up by a 200mAh battery that is expected to last up to 14 days in regular use and 20 days in power-saving settings. The battery is backed up by an easy to charge magnetic charger. The Redmi Smart Band Pro also includes a six-axis sensor, a PPG heart rate sensor, and a light sensor. It is dust and water-resistant to 5ATM standards, Bluetooth v5 compatible, and driven by the Apollo 3.5 processor.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro will succeed the well-received Redmi Smart Band from last year. The Redmi Smart Band Pro, along with the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone, is expected to be released in India on November 30. Till now, Xiaomi has not revealed any details about the pricing or colour options that will be available in India. It is presently only available in a single colour option: black.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.